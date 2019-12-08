Moussa Dembele, former Celtic striker, reacts to Hoops' Betfred Cup final win over Rangers

Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele took to social media to record his reaction to his old club's Betfred Cup success over rivals Rangers at a rainswept Hampden on Sunday.





The French forward, who now plies his trade for Lyon in his homeland, tweeted eight "laughing with tears of joy" emoji plus one of a person shrugging.

At the time of writing the tweet has received 25,000 likes and has been shared more than 5,400 times.

The 23-year-old faced Rangers on nine occasions while he was with Celtic, and was unbeaten with the Hoops winning seven and drawing two.

Dembele scored seven goals and laid on four more for his team-mates during the run of games - his best record against another Scottish club.