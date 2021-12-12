Motherwell's players travel to Celtic in separate cars as Ange Postecoglou speaks on Covid situation

Motherwell's players walk over after arriving in their cars at Celtic Park.

Clubs are unsure whether they will need to isolate all close contacts of a positive case or be able to keep them eligible to play via testing. Comments from national clinical director Jason Leitch have contradicted earlier guidance and Scotland’s football outfits are looking for clarity on the issue.

In the meantime, Motherwell took no chances with their cinch Premiership clash with Celtic on Sunday, with each individual arriving in separate cars to minimise risk.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fir Park manager Graham Alexander said: "We had to turn up in our cars. We only got the information on Saturday night so we had to play it safe and come in our cars, which isn't ideal, but there's a lot of things that have to change when rules are put in place and the pandemic is going on.

"We will try and work the best way we can but I have seen other managers talking about clarity and hopefully we have because we have a couple of long trips coming up – I don't fancy going up in cars to Ross County on the 29th. Every staff member, every player all came up separately in their cars."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said on the Covid situation: “We’re just waiting on clear guidance. There have been some sort of protocols put in place.

“We’ve been pretty good at following the Covid guidelines, very good actually, within the club. We’ll continue to do that.