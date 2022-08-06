Moritz Jenz given no assurances on Celtic status despite encouraging debut in Dingwall

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou reacts to the travelling support at full time.

Asked whether the showing by the German, fielded with Stephen Welsh unavailable through illness, had implications for the competition for places faced by Scotland under-21 and returning-from-injury Carl Starfelt. Postecoglou demurred.

“I get why people think that way, but I don’t think there is anyone here who is assured of anything,” said the 56-year-old, who commended Jenz for displaying “a lot of composure”. “I’m not assured of anything. I’m sure when the first loss comes along everyone will be questioning me. We’re all out there every day trying to prove ourselves. That’s the kind of environment we want to have.

“There’s no one out there, even Cal [Callum McGregor], who can think they are guaranteed something. You are only guaranteed something if you perform at the levels you can. That’s how you get the best out of people. Bringing Moritz in helps Carl, it helps Cam, it helps Welshy be the best they can be, because every day at training they are competing against each other. They are raising each others’ level.