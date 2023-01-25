Moritz Jenz confirms Celtic exit with gushing 'thank you Mr Postecoglou' message

Mortiz Jenz has confirmed his departure from Celtic following the early termination of his loan deal.

The French defender joined the Parkhead side on an initial season-long loan from French side Lorient, including an option-to-buy, and featured heavily in the club’s Champions League campaign, starting all six group matches.

However, the 23-year-old has not featured since November 12 with his first-team opportunities limited following the return from injury of Carl Starfelt, while he has been pushed further down the pecking order following the January arrival of centre-back Yuki Kobayashi.

In an emotional farewell statement posted on his Instagram page, Jenz confirmed that his time at Celtic is over after 19 appearances and two goals, with a return to his parent club ahead of another loan move likely, with Schalke a rumoured destination.

He wrote: "Dear Celtic family, I’m sad to say that I’m leaving the club after a short time, it's been for me a fantastic period at the club. I’m very proud and honoured to have been part of the Celtic Football Club. Like I said at the beginning of my time it was and it has been a dream.

"The fans of Celtic will always have a special place in my heart, they are kind, honest and passionate. I want to thank everyone that works at Celtic, from the staff to the people taking care of us players in the stadium and in the training ground.

"I’m very lucky to have been part of such a fantastic squad of players, it’s really a TEAM and Family Everyone is fighting for each other to make history for this great Club and I’m gonna miss them so much!