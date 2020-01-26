Monaco fail in approach for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard

Monaco have failed in an appoach for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, according to reports in France.

Get French Football News (GFFN) claims that the principality outfit - who came close to signing the 22-year-old last summer - enquired about the player's availability only to be rebuffed by the Hoops.

It is understood that Celtic have no intentions of letting Edouard leave this month, despite the return of Leigh Griffiths and the arrival of Polish striker Patryk Klimala.

Borussia Dortmund were linked with the France Under-21 striker several months ago with a view to making a move in January but turned their attentions to Erling Braut Haaland, eventually landing the Red Bull Salzburg striker at the start of the month.

Sources close to Edouard have indicated to GFFN that the player has no interest in departing Glasgow this month and his focus is on seeing out the current campaign as Celtic look to hold off a sustained title challenge from Rangers. The striker still has two and a half years remaining on his contract with Neil Lennon's side.

The former Paris Saint-Germain youngster started on the bench for Celtic's match with Ross County on Saturday, but climbed off the bench in the second half to score twice in a 3-0 win for the Hoops.

Speaking earlier this season, he opened up on transfer speculation, saying: "Each player has his own career, his own path. As far as I’m concerned, at the moment I am here and I’ve got a long contract — I’m really enjoying what I’m doing.

“I just want to keep enjoying playing for Celtic and then we’ll see what happens. But there is no plan."