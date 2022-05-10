Mohanad Jeahze to Celtic: Hammarby left-back 'to make transfer in time for pre-season'

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is set to enhance his squad.

The 25-year-old Iraq internationalist was linked with the Glasgow club earlier this year and The Sun claims that Celtic have now won the race for his signature.

An attack-minded full-back, Jeahze will add competition to current left-back Greg Taylor. While Celtic have some cover in that position in the shape of Liam Scales, it has been an area of priority for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Jeahze had been tracked by a number of clubs across Europe - including Polish outfit Lech Poznan – but it is understood that the lure of Champions League football, with Celtic set to clinch the cinch Premiership title on Wednesday at Tannadice, was one of the main factors in the move.