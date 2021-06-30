Mohamed Elyounoussi posts emotional goodbye as attacker leaves Celtic following loan spell

Mohamed Elyounoussi spent each of the last two seasons on loan at Celtic from Southampton. Picture: SNS

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to say goodbye to the club he’s spent each of the last two seasons with.

The Norwegian international joined from Saints in August 2019 and helped Neil Lennon’s side to the treble before joining again for last term. Despite a disappointing year for the club, Elyounoussi managed to still bag 17 goals in all competitions.

The possibility of a third spell at Parkhead cannot be ruled out, but with Southampton spending £16 million to Basel for his services in 2018, and two years remaining on his contract at St Mary’s, it would likely cost the Scottish Premiership side a significant fee to sign him permanently.

As he prepares for life back on the South Coast, the player wrote on social media: “I would like to thank everyone at @celticfc for the two seasons I was there. Thanks to all the coaching & background staff, the players and everyone who is working at this historic club. I have shared dressing room with a fantastic group of players and made friends for life.

“It has been a pleasure and honour to wear the iconic green and white shirt. I’ll take all the good memories with me both domestically and in Europe.

“Lastly I want to thank the amazing fans that has been supporting and cheering me since the day I arrived. You have made every game both at the incredible Celtic Park and away games joyful. We missed you last season and I hope for the boys that you are back next season.”

