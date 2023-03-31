Mixed fitness news for Celtic as Ange Postecoglou plays it safe ahead of Rangers

The Scottish Sun claims that Japanese midfielder Hatate, who came off early in the 3-1 win over Hibs before the international break, is struggling with his knock and is likely to sit the trip to Dingwall out. However, Taylor is winning his battle with an Achilles issue and Maeda, who returned early from international duty with Japan, is also in contention to face the Staggies.
However, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is unlikely to risk any of his stars ahead of a huge month for the club – with two matches against Rangers coming up, first in the league on April 8 before a Scottish Cup showdown at Hampden on April 29.
Celtic forward James Forrest is still injured, while Liel Abada left the Israel camp and Aaron Mooy is nursing a knock.