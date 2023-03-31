All Sections
Mixed fitness news for Celtic as Ange Postecoglou plays it safe ahead of Rangers

Celtic are likely to have Greg Taylor and Daizen Maeda fit for their match against Ross County on Sunday, but Reo Hatate will miss out, according to reports.

By Ross McLeish
Published 31st Mar 2023, 08:18 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 08:18 BST
Reo Hatate picked up an injury for Celtic when they last played against Hibs.
The Scottish Sun claims that Japanese midfielder Hatate, who came off early in the 3-1 win over Hibs before the international break, is struggling with his knock and is likely to sit the trip to Dingwall out. However, Taylor is winning his battle with an Achilles issue and Maeda, who returned early from international duty with Japan, is also in contention to face the Staggies.

However, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is unlikely to risk any of his stars ahead of a huge month for the club – with two matches against Rangers coming up, first in the league on April 8 before a Scottish Cup showdown at Hampden on April 29.

Celtic forward James Forrest is still injured, while Liel Abada left the Israel camp and Aaron Mooy is nursing a knock.

