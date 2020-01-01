'Missiles and sickening chants' - Celtic hit out at 'unsavoury incidents' from Rangers fans during Old Firm clash

Celtic have blasted Rangers fans over a "number of unsavoury incidents" during Sunday's Old Firm clash at Celtic Park.





The visitors won the game 2-1 thanks to goals from Ryan Kent and Nikola Katic, with Odsonne Edouard replying for Celtic after Ryan Christie had missed a first-half penalty, but the fall-out from the highly-charged fixture has continued in the days following the match.

Celtic midfielder Christie has been served with a notice of complaint and charged with allegedly grabbing the groin of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in the 60th minute of the encounter, while the Ibrox side have accused home supporters of targeting the Colombian striker with alleged racist abuse following his sending off in second-half injury time.

Police Scotland have confirmed they are probing the claims, but the Hoops have now come forward with a series of complaints about the Rangers fans during the game.

The Daily Record reports that Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths was targeted over his mental health, which saw him take an extended period of leave from the game, while it is understood there were "sickening chants" about the Celtic Boys Club abuse scandal and the Lisbon Lions and missiles thrown at opposing fans.

A statement from Celtic read: "We are aware of a number of incidents from Sunday's match including Celtic supporters being targeted with missiles from the away support, something which has unfortunately happened on numerous occasions previously.

"We are also aware of a number of other unsavoury incidents involving the away support, including sickening chants directed at our players and supporters.

"However, as we always do, Celtic will deal with these and all other incidents responsibly and in a dignified and professional manner and in a way which protects the greater good of the game."