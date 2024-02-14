Mikey Johnston lifts lid on Celtic frustration, 'massive pressure', and why he needed West Brom move

Mikey Johnston (right) celebrates scoring his first goal for West Brom following his loan move from Celtic. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Mikey Johnston has admitted he needed to escape Celtic in the January transfer window after becoming frustrated by "sporadic" game time under Brendan Rodgers.

The Republic of Ireland winger joined West Brom on loan until the end of the season on deadline day and scored inside 30 seconds on his full debut in the Baggies' 2-0 win over Cardiff on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old also spent time on loan with Portuguese top-flight side Vitoria Guimaraes last season, netting once in 25 appearances as the club qualified for the Europa Conference League.

First team opportunities have proven harder to come by at Celtic with Johnston making 12 appearances this term, only four starts, while scoring three goals including a late double off the bench in a 3-0 win over Dundee in December. So when the opportunity arose to move to the Hawthorns for the remainder of the season, he jumped at the chance.

"The Championship is a great place for someone's career," Johnston said. "I wasn't getting the minutes I wanted at Celtic - I was playing but it was sporadic.

"Sometimes I'd play well and score and then wouldn't play the next game - it was frustrating. It was important for me to get out of Celtic to be honest and when West Brom came up, it's a great opportunity.

"We want to make the play-offs and the big occasion and those are the occasions I want to play in."

Albion are in the thick of the Championship play-off race but Johnston insists he is not daunted by the challenge of helping the club win promotion to the English top flight due to his upbringing at Celtic.

"The pressure at Celtic's massive. I don't think people realise how big the pressure is," he told BBC Radio WM. "It's something I've been exposed to from a young age and it's definitely something I'm looking forward to - I need the pressure to perform.