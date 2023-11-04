Miffed Malky Mackay insists Celtic opener went beyond the clock as league leaders compared to 'Red Arrows'

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was left miffed by the failure of referee David Munro to stick precisely to the added time signalled by the board as the first half drew to a conclusion in his team’s 3-0 loss to Celtic.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay during the 3-0 defeat to Celtic. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Mackay thought his team had “weathered the storm” in holding out against their visitors until that point despite having “a mountain to climb” through being reduced to 10 men when James Brown was shown a straight red after only 10 minutes following a VAR review.

However, after the board had been displayed with six additional minutes, the County manager sourly noted exactly the time on the clock when David Turnbull rifled in a precise long-ranger to send his side in at the break 1-0 down.

“To lose the goal at six minutes and six seconds [was] surprising and interesting [even if it was a] great strike and the only place he could have put it for the goalie [Ross Laidlaw] not to get to it,” he said. When later asked if it frustrated him not to have made it to the interval with the scoreline tied, he then stated: “It seemed we did get to the interval 0-0… and then it went over the six minutes.” This quibble did not encourage him to seek an explanation from Munro, though. “I’ve got no interest in talking to the ref,” Mackay said, sharply.

The County manager drew certain comfort from Celtic requiring two goals in the closing stages to put the contest beyond doubt when the encounter could have run away from his men. Testament to their “discipline” and “organisation” when competing with an opponent coming at them like “the Red Arrows”.