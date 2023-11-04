Miffed Malky Mackay insists Celtic opener went beyond the clock as league leaders compared to 'Red Arrows'
Mackay thought his team had “weathered the storm” in holding out against their visitors until that point despite having “a mountain to climb” through being reduced to 10 men when James Brown was shown a straight red after only 10 minutes following a VAR review.
However, after the board had been displayed with six additional minutes, the County manager sourly noted exactly the time on the clock when David Turnbull rifled in a precise long-ranger to send his side in at the break 1-0 down.
“To lose the goal at six minutes and six seconds [was] surprising and interesting [even if it was a] great strike and the only place he could have put it for the goalie [Ross Laidlaw] not to get to it,” he said. When later asked if it frustrated him not to have made it to the interval with the scoreline tied, he then stated: “It seemed we did get to the interval 0-0… and then it went over the six minutes.” This quibble did not encourage him to seek an explanation from Munro, though. “I’ve got no interest in talking to the ref,” Mackay said, sharply.
The County manager drew certain comfort from Celtic requiring two goals in the closing stages to put the contest beyond doubt when the encounter could have run away from his men. Testament to their “discipline” and “organisation” when competing with an opponent coming at them like “the Red Arrows”.
“Playing 11 v 11 I thought we’d started well,” he said. “It was always going to be a tough game. We’ve run them close in every game and going down to ten men it becomes dangerous. You can be hurt through the natural way the game can go – the fact tiredness kicks in and they’re playing like the Red Arrows. You saw it a couple of years ago with Dundee United at 9-0, it can damage clubs and managers. So I get that. If they’re playing well and you have ten and you’re not playing well it can be nine so the fact we were tough and resilient and didn't get that way pleased. Celtic and Rangers aren't my targets this season.”
