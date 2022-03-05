Callum McGregor: How Celtic's man in the mask is a show of commitment to the club

Callum McGregor has worn a protective mask since his injury against Alloa on January 22. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Some six-weeks have passed since a facial injury at Alloa prompted McGregor to don the protective facewear to feature against Rangers in the Old Firm derby win and then seven more matches. It’s not known how much longer McGregor will keep wearing the mask – but it is evidence for Ange Postecoglou of his captain’s bravery and refusal to let an injury halt his season.

“I’m not sure when it’s due off but it’s certainly not affecting him,” the manager explained.

“People shouldn’t dismiss it because there’s a reason he’s wearing it. It takes a bit of courage to wear something like that - and not just because of the way he looks.

“He’s protecting something that maybe others wouldn’t play with. It’s a reminder for people.”

While McGregor has ensured his availability, another coming into contention after his own injury recovery is Christopher Jullien.

The Frenchman is fit but has so far been unable to split up the defensive partnership of Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers at the heart of the Parkhead defence. His time will come though, Postecoglou insists.

"Chris is in the same boat as everyone else here. He’s working hard at training and waiting for an opportunity to try and take it. I haven’t ruled him out of anything.

“Cam and Carl have been outstanding all year. That has meant that guys like [Stephen Welsh] and Chris have to be patient. Chris knows that and understands it.

“His opportunity might come sooner rather than later."