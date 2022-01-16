'Maybe your family won't recognise you' - Celtic's Josip Juranovic on what could be ahead for club

Their campaign re-activates post-winter break with the hosting of Hibs at Celtic Park on Monday. A games-glut would be set-up by negotiating two rounds of the Scottish Cup – the first away to Alloa next Saturday – and seeing off Bodo/Glimt in the Conference League play-off next month. It would forgivable for any member of Ange Postecoglou’s side to be daunted by the exertions that could be required of them before the next international break in late March. Josip Juranovic only sees one potential downside, though. “If you want to be a big player you will play Europe and cups,” he said. “You will play so many games that maybe your family will not recognise you when you come home… but it’s because of that we love to play football. That’s our lives.”