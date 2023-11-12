'Massively surprised': Aberdeen caught on hop by abysmal afternoon at Celtic

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson laid waste to all in his club’s orbit over the 6-0 slaying by Celtic – and didn’t seem to know whether to be more outraged with the start or end to the sorry encounter made by his team.

Two down inside 16 minutes, the biggest defeat of his ten months at the helm was assured by the loss of three goals across ten minutes of added time. “You can't come here ... losing goals like that ... we are not having that, we have to stick together as a team,” said the Pittodire manager, who maintained their Thursday’s night Conference League assignment in Greece that earned a 2-2 draw with PAOK could not be used as an excuse. “You have to shut the back door and you have to not lose more goals as we did [at the end].

"The first 15 minutes, we were not at it. We didn’t get close to anyone. Never put a tackle in and, as the half went on, got slightly better. Half-time, we tweaked a few tactical things and thought we started to look a lot better in the second half and then lost the penalty [in the 77th minute]. And then I thought after that Celtic ran away with it and it was not good enough. Once you lose that third goal, you have to get a structure, you’have to be in the fight and we just looked too open. It looked like they could score every time.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie shakes hands with his manager Barry Robson after a chastening defeat at Celtic Park.