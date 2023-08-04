There were doubts over the US international’s participation after he was given only 45 minutes action across the Scottish champions’ entire pre-season - the run-out coming in the first half of James Forrest’s testimonial that brought a 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday. However, the Celtic manager feels there is no need to hold the 24-year-old back following the knee operation he required in late April following his work behind the scenes during the summer.
“He’d been out on the pitch for four to five weeks, [though] not always with us,” said the Irishman. “He’s still a wee bit behind but he can get his fitness through games, as well. He’s a naturally fit boy. He’s been very impressive since coming in.”
Cameron Carter-Vickers has become Celtic’s most influential defender since he joined from Tottenham Hotspur on loan almost two years ago, before agreeing a £6m permanent deal last summer. And though Rodgers was well versed in the fine footballing tutelage of the former Bournemouth loanee, his admiration for his talents has burgeoned since his June return to the club.
“I know his education,” the 50-year-old said. “I know John McDermott, the technical director at the English FA, very well. John was at Tottenham for 15 years, so I know all the boys there that have come through. All the players are well-schooled in the game and on standards. I’ve seen Cameron from afar, seen him play for Celtic a number of times, and was impressed. But to see him close up, he’s a very, very good player.”