Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has given integral centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers the green light to take his place in the starting line-up for the club’s flag day Premiership opener at home to Ross County.

Brendan Rodgers sees no issues in fielding Cameron Carter-Vickers for the club's Premiership opener even as he returned to the pitch only this week following his rehabilitation from a knee operation in late April. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

There were doubts over the US international’s participation after he was given only 45 minutes action across the Scottish champions’ entire pre-season - the run-out coming in the first half of James Forrest’s testimonial that brought a 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday. However, the Celtic manager feels there is no need to hold the 24-year-old back following the knee operation he required in late April following his work behind the scenes during the summer.

“He’d been out on the pitch for four to five weeks, [though] not always with us,” said the Irishman. “He’s still a wee bit behind but he can get his fitness through games, as well. He’s a naturally fit boy. He’s been very impressive since coming in.”

Cameron Carter-Vickers has become Celtic’s most influential defender since he joined from Tottenham Hotspur on loan almost two years ago, before agreeing a £6m permanent deal last summer. And though Rodgers was well versed in the fine footballing tutelage of the former Bournemouth loanee, his admiration for his talents has burgeoned since his June return to the club.