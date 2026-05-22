Scottish Cup final against Dunfermline could be Japanese speedster’s last dance as a Celtic player

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The Scottish Cup final could prove to be the swansong of Daizen Maeda’s Celtic career, and what better way to potentially bow out than with another medal to add to his already impressive haul of nine major honours across a four-and-a-half year spell.

The 28-year-old Japanese striker, who was denied a move to the German Bundesliga last summer, is about to enter the final year of his contract at Parkhead and recently spoke of his ambition to play in the English Premier League.

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It’s expected that the Scottish Champions will cash in on Maeda when the summer transfer window opens after finishing the Premiership campaign in a rich vein of form.

Celtic forward Daizen Maeda wheels away after scoring an overhead kick against Rangers. | SNS Group

Should Maeda head for pastures new after turning out for Japan at the World Cup, he would do so following an incredible resurgence for the ages after hitting top form at the perfect stage of the season.

Maeda was unquestionably Celtic’s standout player in their late charge for the title, scoring in all five post-split fixtures. And if he is granted one last dance against Neil Lennon’s Dunfermline at Hampden Park tomorrow, Maeda would move on with Martin O’Neill’s best wishes.

Regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s end-of-season showpiece, the explosive centre-forward will leave as a cult hero according to the veteran boss having displayed flashes of Henrik Larsson’s quality over the closing months of a turbulent campaign.

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“If I was around, I wouldn’t stop Daizen from going,” O’Neill declared when quizzed on Maeda’s future. “He deserves it. He has paid his dues at this football club - massively. Daizen’s last seven weeks have been absolutely Larsson-esque. He has been the galvanising drive for us. He’s been amazing.

“Daizen started to score the goals and the boy grabbed the whole thing. Henrik did his seven years and left, although he had told me he was going. Daizen has said that if he could get a chance to play in the Premier League, he would want to. I certainly wouldn’t stop him. There will be a queue of clubs wanting him down there now after this recent spell.

“Kelechi Iheanacho has also become a cult hero. If you can do that over four games, then brilliant. Jimmy Johnstone needed eight years!”