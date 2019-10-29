Martin Compston and Sir Rod Stewart among those leading tributes on Scott Brown DVD

Celtic are releasing a DVD to commemorate the career of captain Scott Brown, the Parkhead club have announced.

Broony - Captain. Leader. Legend will be available to buy this friday from the Celtic website and feature anecdotes from former players and managers.

Celtic captain Scott Brown. Picture: SNS

It will narrated by Line of Duty actor Martin Compston and will feature an input from Hoops fan Sir Rod Stewart.

Scott Brown said: “I really enjoyed being part of this new DVD. It allowed me to look back and reflect on my time at the Club so far and to re-live some great memories, some great times and some huge successes.

“It has been a privilege to be part of such a fantastic football club with so many great Managers, team-mates and people behind the scenes. I hope the fans, who are so important to me, enjoy watching this.

“Of course, I am delighted too that some wonderful causes close to my heart will also benefit.”

A proportion of the proceeds from both the DVD and launch event will go to two charities close to Scott’s heart - the Teenage Cancer Trust and Simpsons Special Care Babies.