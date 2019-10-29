Martin Compston and Sir Rod Stewart among those leading tributes on Scott Brown DVD

Celtic are releasing a DVD to commemorate the career of captain Scott Brown, the Parkhead club have announced.
READ MORE - £10m man wants Celtic transfer, injury boost for Hearts, Celtic ace close to new deal, four English clubs eye Aberdeen star, fresh signing at Rangers - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Broony - Captain. Leader. Legend will be available to buy this friday from the Celtic website and feature anecdotes from former players and managers.
It will narrated by Line of Duty actor Martin Compston and will feature an input from Hoops fan Sir Rod Stewart.
Scott Brown said: “I really enjoyed being part of this new DVD. It allowed me to look back and reflect on my time at the Club so far and to re-live some great memories, some great times and some huge successes.
“It has been a privilege to be part of such a fantastic football club with so many great Managers, team-mates and people behind the scenes. I hope the fans, who are so important to me, enjoy watching this.
“Of course, I am delighted too that some wonderful causes close to my heart will also benefit.”
A proportion of the proceeds from both the DVD and launch event will go to two charities close to Scott’s heart - the Teenage Cancer Trust and Simpsons Special Care Babies.