Martin Boyle: Celtic linked with £3m move for Hibs star - Ange Postecoglou a big admirer

Celtic are weighing up a move for Hibs star Martin Boyle.

By Joel Sked
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 11:40 am
Hibs star Martin Boyle has been linked with Celtic. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

According to The Times, Ange Postecoglou sees the Australian international as a player to improve his squad.

The Celtic boss has been on record expressing his admiration for the forward.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

“He’s done really well for the national team so I’m well aware of him,” Postecoglou said. “He’s a good player and it’s not easy playing for Australia.”

There could be competition from Saudi Arabia with Al-Faisaly linked with a move last month and The Times report notes there is now further interest from the region.

Such a move would be attractive from a financial perspective.

Boyle, who turns 29 in April, signed a new Hibs deal back in August which ties him down until 2024, while giving the Easter Road club security if a sale was to happen.

The winger has been one of the best players this season, scoring 14 goals in all competitions, including a League Cup hat-trick against Rangers.

Boyle is settled at Hibs and has a young family with his wife Rachel a key player for the club’s women’s team.

"It's no secret what the club means to me and my family,” he said when he signed his new contract.

"It's been some journey since and I still think my best years are ahead of me.

“Everyone can see the desire from the club, the players, and the management staff to progress and challenge for trophies and European football; that excites me and that's where I want to be."

Read More

Read More
Celtic transfers: Hannes Wolf, Martin Boyle, Bevis Mugabi - what could happen th...

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Martin BoyleHibs
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.