Mark Lawwell resigns from Celtic role as recruitment duo placed on gardening leave
Mark Lawwell has stepped down as Celtic's head of recruitment to “pursue fresh challenges”, the club has announced.
The 33-year-old, who is the son of club chairman Peter Lawwell, was appointed to the position in the summer of 2022 having previously worked alongside Ange Postecoglou at previous club Yokohama F Marinos.
Lawwell has resigned from his post along with first team scout Joe Dudgeon, with the duo placed on gardening leave until the end of the season. Both Lawwells have come under fire from sections of the Celtic support over the perceived lack of success in the last two transfer windows.
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said: “As part of the Club’s recruitment team, Mark and Joe have worked tirelessly to bring success to Celtic, and I would like to wish them both the very best for the future.”
Celtic chief executive, Michael Nicholson, added: “Everyone at Celtic thanks Mark and Joe for their contribution and dedication to the club, and we wish them both every success moving forward.”
Prior to joining Celtic, Mark Lawwell previously spent ten years working at the City Football Group as head of scouting and recruitment for the conglomerate which owns or partly owns 11 clubs across the world including Manchester City, Girona and Marinos.
Postecoglou was a key driving factor in Lawwell’s appointment at Parkhead prior to his departure to Tottenham Hotspur last summer. Speaking in 2022, the former Celtic boss said: “I was very keen for Mark to join the club and clearly I am delighted that he has accepted this important role and that we have been able to bring him to Celtic. Mark is someone who I worked closely with throughout my four years at Marinos and we developed great trust and an excellent working relationship.”
