Mark Diemers to Celtic? Fortuna Sittard midfielder a target for host of clubs

Celtic have made an enquiry for Fortuna Sittard midfielder Mark Diemers, but will have to fight off a host of European clubs to land him.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed an excellent season in Holland's Eredivisie and netted seven goals and seven assists for his club, who just beat the drop.

And the managerless Hoops have asked Sittard how much they want for the former De Graafschap, Cambuur and Utrecht playmaker, who still has two years left of his contract.

However, they are not alone in their interest in Diemers, with Freiburg, Hamburg, Mainz and Gent all been linked as well as plenty of bigger Dutch clubs too.

And Diemers admitted last week that he expects to have a decision to make this summer.

He said: "I know there is interest in me. I've heard a few things about clubs looking at me.

"I have to be honest and say that I would like to make the step-up one day soon. But I still have two years left of my contract, so the clubs will have to pay for me.

"I do not know the selling price, you would have to ask Sittard. It will also depend on which club comes along - they might have a different price for Dutch clubs and for foreign teams.

"If it's a nice club I would leave and if not, I would be more than happy to continue playing for Sittard. But if I do leave, I will have nothing but happy memories of playing here."