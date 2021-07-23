Marian Shved: Ukraine winger exits Celtic for Belgian top-flight

Marian Shved has left Celtic permanently. (Photo by YORICK JANSENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

The Ukrainian winger spent last season on loan with the Belgian top-flight side, scoring five times and creating three goals in 24 appearances.

Shved has signed a three-year deal with an option for a fourth after struggling to make an impact at Parkhead.

Signed during Brendan Rodgers’ reign in charge, the two-cap Ukrainian international, made just three appearances for Celtic playing just 40 minutes, while scoring one goal which arrived on his debut against Estonian side Kalju FC.

“We have been working on this file for a long time and with all our might,” sports director Tom Caluwe told the club's website. “Everyone is happy that it is finally over.

"Marian showed his potential after a difficult start and showed a real willingness to stay with our club. That only strengthens the belief in our project even more.”