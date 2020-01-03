Manchester United 'like' £30m Celtic ace, Rangers man wanted by Premiership trio, Hearts to move for striker, ex-Hibs and Celtic star to return, Aberdeen starlet worth £2m - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
1. Rangers midfielder wanted
Matt Polster aims to stay in Scotland with three teams interested. The American has no future at Rangers but is reluctant to return home, and according to reports has interest from three Premiership teams. (PA)
Odsonne Edouard could be a target for Manchester United. A report in England suggests the Premier League giants 'like' the Celtic ace who is likely to command a fee in excess of around 30m. (Daily Mail)
Hearts will attempt to sign Liam Boyce this month. The Jam Tarts are keen on the former Ross County striker with the Northern Irishman enterting the final six months of his Burton Albion contract. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic have made an approach for Paris Saint-Germain defender Moussa Sissako. The 19-year-old is allowed to leave the French giants but the Scottish champions face competition from Utrecht for his signing. (RMC)