Man Utd plan £90m swoop in January - could there be implications for Celtic?

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a £90 million double swoop for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele and Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is understood to have identified the former Celtic striker as a prime target as he looks to bolster his attacking options while Longstaff has been on the club's radar since the summer.

United chief executive Ed Woodward is believed to have reassured the Norwegian that he will have ample funds to spend in January with the Daily Star suggesting Dembele and Longstaff are likely top of Solskjaer's shopping list.

If Dembele does return to England, Celtic stand to net a significant sum thanks to the sell-on clause agreed as part of his £19.9 million move to Lyon in the summer of 2018.

The former France Under-21 international has already plundered six goals in Ligue 1 this season, with Red Devils scouts running the rule over the 23-year-old against Brest and Zenit St Petersburg last month.

Figures of up to £60 million have been quoted for Dembele, which would see Neil Lennon's side net around £6 million thanks to a sell-on clause of around 10 per cent.

United have already been linked with Hoops physio Tim Williamson as Solskjaer looks to revamp his backroom team.