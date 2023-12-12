Major Celtic injury update as returning duo out of Feyenoord clash - and Reo Hatate unlikely to play until 2024

Both trained on Tuesday after missing recent games. Carter-Vickers missed Sunday’s defeat at Kilmarnock with a hamstring complaint while Maeda has been out since suffering a knee injury while making a red-card challenge against Atletico Madrid on November 7. Manager Brendan Rodgers , whose side host Hearts in the league on Saturday, said: “They won’t be involved tomorrow but they will hopefully be available for the weekend.”

Reo Hatate was also out on the training field, although not taking part in the full session with his team-mates, after returning from Japan following the first part of his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury. The midfielder does not look likely to return before the winter break. Rodgers said: “At this moment in time we are thinking it will be into January. But he is doing very well. We just assess that as each day goes by.”