Major Celtic injury boost ahead of looming Rangers clash as update issued on key trio

Celtic have issued a positive update on the fitness of three key players ahead of Sunday’s trip to Livingston and just one week before the crucial top of the table clash against Rangers at Ibrox next weekend.

Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Cameron Carter-Vickers have all been out of action recently with fears captain McGregor, who was left out of the most recent Scotland squad, was facing a longer term on the sidelines due to an achilles/ankle issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, during a Celtic TV interview with manager Brendan Rodgers, it was revealed that the midfielder is set for an "imminent" return while Hatate, who has been missing since injuring his hamstring while on international duty with Japan in January, is also closing in on his comeback. Carter-Vickers has been plagued by injury problems this season but he came through the 3-1 win over St Johnstone prior to the international break with no ill-effects and has trained across the international break.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor could return from injury against Livingston on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Speaking about the trio ahead of the trip to Livingston, Rodgers said: "We have obviously been getting players back, which is really good. Fingers crossed by the end of this international break, we all come back. Then we’ll all be ready and embraced for a really exciting run-in. I think every game in this division can be a difficult game, but it’s about how you perform and our focus will very much be on ourselves.

”Of course it's great if they're available. Each one is obviously different but when they have that knowhow and experience with how to deal with it [title run-in] then that can be key. I think the three players mentioned there are obviously hugely influential players for the team. So, it will be great to have them back and available.”