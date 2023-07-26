Maik Nawrocki signs for Celtic - length of deal, fee, what manager and player had to say

Maik Nawrocki has penned a five-year deal with Celtic after joining from Legia Warsaw.

German-born Poland Under-21 international Nawrocki has joined the Glasgow club, subject to international clearance, for fee believed to be in the region of £4million after helping Legia win the Polish Cup last season by scoring the winning spot-kick in a penalty shootout victory over Rakow Czestochowa.

Manager Brendan Rodgers told the club’s official website: “It’s another very good signing for us and we’re delighted to have brought Maik to the club. He’s a very highly-rated young player and someone who we believe will be a great addition to the squad. He’s also a player I am very much aware of, having seen him play for Legia Warsaw in the Europa League, and I know he was very keen to move to Celtic, so we’re looking forward to working with him.”

