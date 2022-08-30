'Look at Liverpool and Man City today': Celtic boss laments 'overwhelming buzz' and events at Tannadice

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes it is "kind of sad" the modern mores that cost Jack Ross his job at Dundee United. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

As the Celtic manager digested the brutal jettisoning of Jack Ross by Dundee United after only nine weeks – the Scottish champions record 9-0 slaughter at Tannadice proving the final straw – he lamented the universally impetuous nature of assessment-forming. He cites the fact it took Jurgen Klopp two seasons to impact Liverpool as how hasty judgements can be misguided.

“I don’t think it’s just the media, because I think that’s quite a broad term now, and scrutiny comes from everywhere,” the Celtic manager said, stating it is “kind of sad” that the “immediacy for a change in fortunes” precludes patience for that being achieved within “an existing structure”. “When I first started, I could wait to the papers or the review shows on the Monday before the scrutiny started, now it’s full-time. There’s so many platforms of opinion and pressure that comes upon football clubs and those that make these decisions.

"It’s so much bigger and broader than just the media. It seems to be that irrespective of where the opinion is from, if there seems some sort of overwhelming buzz towards the view, people just take it as credible. It’s often not the case, I don’t think it is. Results have always been up and down, but some clubs in the past were able to chart the course they needed, even the most successful. Look at Liverpool and Man City today. Liverpool weren’t successful the day Jurgen Klopp walked in the building, it took a bit of time.”

A message from the Editor: