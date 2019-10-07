Livingston chairman Robert Wilson misses first game in four years and they beat Celtic

Livingston chairman Robert Wilson will always remember where he was when his Lions beat Celtic for the first time – selling sheep in East Lothian.

It was the first time in four years he has failed to attend a Livingston fixture. He might not have been far away from where the action was unfolding in West Lothian but he was in another world.

An appointment against the champions at midday on a Sunday was inconvenient scheduling for many, including Wilson, a major livestock agent. He had a sale to make. “Farming does not stop for football,” he said.

Wilson’s business in livestock and also owns the highly regarded Mathiesons butchers in Edinburgh’s Newington area. He’s usually able to juggle his commitments without too much impact on his football duties

“I knew I had to do it last week,” he told The Scotsman. “I informed the rest of the board. I said: ‘I am doubtful for Sunday!’ I just could not get out of it at all.

“I was away selling sheep near Haddington. I am very much hands on when the livestock is concerned. I don’t like anyone else doing it. If I make a mistake, well it