Liverpool eye Rangers ace, Celtic man set for Leeds switch, Hibs run rule over centre-back

Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic are still hopeful of bringing in new faces although there could still be outgoings from Parkhead while there could yet be movement at Rangers as well.

Hibs are still seeking a centre-half and attacking options while Hearts have bolstered their squad with the arrival of Ben Woodburn and Aberdeen are tying up a loan move for a striker.

Liverpool in for Patterson?

Liverpool have emerged as contenders for Rangers and Scotland defender Nathan Patterson along with city rivals Everton. While not a priority position for the Anfield side they have reportedly been tracking him since the start of the year while the Toffees had a “joke” £5 million bid instantly rejected by Rangers. (The Sun)

Ex-Sunderland man sold Scott on Hibs move

Hibs new boy James Scott has revealed a glowing recommendation from Hull team-mate George Honeyman about playing under Jack Ross helped convince him to join the Easter Road side. (Evening News)

Celtic join race for Tannadice kid

Celtic are keeping tabs on Dundee United prospect Kerr Smith but Southampton are understood to be frontrunners for the defender, who is also being watched by Crystal Palace, Leeds, and Leicester. (Daily Record)

Hibs hand ex-Ger chance to win deal

Hibs are running the rule over former Rangers defender Harris O’Connor as Jack Ross looks to bolster his backline. The Easter Road boss is desperate to bring in defensive reinforcements and the 19-year-old free agent will get a chance to win a deal. (Daily Record)

Hjelde close to Leeds switch

Leeds United are reportedly close to tying up a deal for Celtic youngster Leo Hjelde. The Norwegian impressed on loan at Ross County last season and could now be on his way to Elland Road before the deadline. (The Athletic)

Gordon in Scotland No.1 hope

Craig Gordon is hopeful of reclaiming the Scotland No.1 jersey when Steve Clarke announces his national team squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers. (Evening News)

Dons closing in on striker signing

Aberdeen are closing in on the loan signing of Wolves striker Austin Samuels as Stephen Glass looks to bolster his attacking ranks. The 20-year-old is expected to put pen to paper on a season-long stay in the north-east where he will join Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Christian Ramirez as the Dons’ strike options. (P&J)

Christie to Burnley latest

Burnley are reportedly still interested in Ryan Christie of Celtic, who is a free agent in January and able to sign a pre-contract agreement, but it is understood that the Turf Moor side are prioritising a move for Lyon's Maxwel Cornet. (Lancashire Live)

Celtic netted £17.5m for Ajer

Celtic reportedly received £17.5 million from English Premier League newboys Brentford for Norwegian international defender Kristoffer Ajer. It was understood that the centre-back had joined the Bees in a deal worth £13.5m but a new report suggests the actual fee may have been much higher. (Daily Mail)

