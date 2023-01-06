'Liverpool are delighted' - Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin gives update on loan stars including Leighton Clarkson

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has assured fans all three loan players are set to remain at the club beyond the January transfer window.

The Dons signed Liam Scales from Celtic, Hayden Coulson from Middlesbrough and Liverpool's Leighton Clarkson on temporary deals during the summer. All three have gone on to become important members of the first-team squad.

It was suggested that Clarkson could return to Anfield following the arrival of Slovakian midfielder Patrik Myslovič from Žilina until the end of the season, who joined on the same day as Graeme Shinnie. Goodwin, however, revealed “Liverpool are delighted and are not looking to bring him back”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those three players are with us," he said. “There is no break clause in Hayden’s loan so he is with us. Celtic have assured us that Liam Scales will be staying beyond the window. And Leighton Clarkson we have had constant dialogue up until last week explaining to Liverpool that we are delighted with what Leighton is doing right now.

“We are really pleased with the progress he is making and Liverpool have kept really close tabs on him. They are delighted with his continued development, playing week in week out in the Scottish Premiership.

“He has been one of our better, more consistent players of the season. Leighton gives us that little creativity in the middle of the pitch. He is growing and growing from strength to strength I believe. Liverpool are delighted and are not looking to bring him back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That gives us really good competition. We have five very good central midfielders now in the two new ones, [Connor] Barron, Clarkson and [Ylber] Ramadani.