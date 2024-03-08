Liel Abada's Celtic exit brings sadness - 'through probably no fault of his own or the club’s, he has had to leave'

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers described the departure of Liel Abada as “desperately sad” but best for both parties after the Israel international moved to Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC.

Abada last played for Celtic in a 2-1 win over Hibs on February 7, after which Rodgers felt he was not able to focus on reaching his peak. The 22-year-old had come under major pressure in his homeland amid Celtic supporters’ backing for the Palestinian people with even an international team-mate publicly advising him to move on. The winger signed a new four-year deal in September last year, just before suffering a thigh injury which kept him out for the best part of four months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rodgers bemoaned the loss of the opportunity to work with a player who scored 29 goals in 112 appearances. “Firstly, it’s desperately sad, the whole situation,” the Celtic boss said. “A fantastic young player, came here as a 19-year-old, to another country and lit up the field with so many fantastic goals and had a really successful period. Whatever doubts he had in the summer, he was really happy to commit and sign a new deal.

Brendan Rodgers met Liel Abada on Monday evening once his move to Charlotte FC moved into view.

“And now, through probably no fault of his own or the club’s, he has had to leave to take his career elsewhere. I spoke to Liel on Monday evening, we had him round the house, because I knew he was going to be travelling the next morning. It’s desperately sad because I was really, really looking forward to working with him over a period of time and seeing if we could develop his game. But if you look back, he has created some wonderful memories here at Celtic and I’m sure Glasgow will have a big place in his heart, and we wish him all the very best over in America.”

The situation flared up the day after the October 7 attacks in Israel when banners among Celtic fans which read “Free Palestine” and “Victory to the resistance” drew anger in Israel, including from former Hoops midfielder Nir Bitton. Abada was given a huge ovation when he made his comeback against Rangers on December 30 but he did not rediscover his spark and he disappeared down the tunnel at Easter Road while his colleagues celebrated a last-gasp win after what proved to be a quiet, final appearance for Celtic.

“It was really, really difficult for him,” Rodgers said. “He was training every day, committed to his work, he is a top professional. But the situation, how it evolved, it felt very difficult. And football is a game very much of the mind. If you’re not quite focused or if you can’t put something aside, something as big as this, then of course it becomes very, very difficult to be at your very, very best. Sadly, that was the case for him. We spoke most days, just checking in to make sure he was OK, seeing him in his training, but ultimately he wants to play football. And when it got to the situation where I felt there was no chance, we both looked at it, and as a club as well, felt that the best possibility would be for him to move on.”