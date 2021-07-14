Liel Abada: Celtic near €4m transfer as winger travels 7-hours to Glasgow sign

Celtic are closing in on the signing of Israeli international Liel Abada.

By Joel Sked
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 4:12 pm
Liel Abada is set to complete his move to Celtic. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Liel Abada is set to complete his move to Celtic. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The 19-year-old is in Glasgow to complete the deal, despite late interest from French teams, after travelling seven hours from London at midnight.

Abada will sign a four-year deal with a fee of €4million agreed between Celtic and Maccabi Petah Tikva, which will be paid in three instalments, according to reports in the player’s homeland.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

In London, the forward, who was on the bench for Israel in their World Cup qualifier with Scotland back in March, completed his work permit procedure before heading north with his agent.

The player will undergo a medical before putting pen to paper as Ange Postecoglou continues his rebuild.

Abada was hugely impressive last season in the Ligat ha'Al – the Israeli top tier – scoring 12 goals. In total he scored 13 in 38 appearances in all competitions.

The teenager's performances earned him his Israel debut off the bench against Montenegro in June.

Read More

Read More
Carl Starfelt: Celtic 'strike deal' for €5m Swedish international defender
Glasgow
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.