Liel Abada: Celtic near €4m transfer as winger travels 7-hours to Glasgow sign

Liel Abada is set to complete his move to Celtic. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old is in Glasgow to complete the deal, despite late interest from French teams, after travelling seven hours from London at midnight.

Abada will sign a four-year deal with a fee of €4million agreed between Celtic and Maccabi Petah Tikva, which will be paid in three instalments, according to reports in the player’s homeland.

In London, the forward, who was on the bench for Israel in their World Cup qualifier with Scotland back in March, completed his work permit procedure before heading north with his agent.

The player will undergo a medical before putting pen to paper as Ange Postecoglou continues his rebuild.

Abada was hugely impressive last season in the Ligat ha'Al – the Israeli top tier – scoring 12 goals. In total he scored 13 in 38 appearances in all competitions.