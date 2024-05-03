Liam Scales signs new Celtic contract as previously exiled defender rewarded for breakthrough season

Liam Scales appeared to be on his way out of Celtic last summer but the defender will now remain at the club until 2028 after being rewarded for a breakthrough season with a new four-year contract.

The Irishman spent last season on loan at Aberdeen and was not involved in the Celtic squad for the opening two matches of the cinch Premiership season until an injury crisis at centre-back saw him promoted to the starting line-up for the goalless draw against St Johnstone on matchday three.

The 25-year-old has never looked back since, becoming a virtual ever-present in Brendan Rodgers’ side and earning praise for his consistent performances both domestically and in Europe, where he started all six Champions League group stage fixtures.

Liam Scales has signed a four-year contract extenstion with Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Republic of Ireland international, who joined from Shamrock Rovers in 2021, has made 40 appearances to date across all competitions this season, with one goal to his name in a 2-0 win over Livingston, as Celtic chase a League and Scottish Cup double.

Scales told the Celtic website: “I am delighted to agree this new contract and commit my future to Celtic.

“I have really enjoyed working under the gaffer, and with such a great group of players this year and I look forward to doing so again in the coming seasons.