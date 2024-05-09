Liam Kelly to Celtic latest as Motherwell goalkeeper's current status revealed and potential 'number of factors'
Motherwell have not given up hope of keeping goalkeeper Liam Kelly at the club despite reported interest from Celtic, with manager Stuart Kettlewell not surprised that his club captain is attracting suitors of such calibre.
The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and it has emerged that the Scotland internationalist is on a transfer target list for Celtic in the summer. Manager Brendan Rodgers is in the market for goalkeepers with Joe Hart set to retire and Benjamin Siegrist tipped to move on. Former Rangers, Livingston and QPR keeper Kelly would add to Celtic’s homegrown ranks for European squads if he made the move to Parkhead.
When asked about the reports, Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell said in a broadcast press conference: “You possibly have got a wee bit more information than I have. That’s certainly nothing I have spoken to Liam about and I do genuinely speak to him on a daily basis. I have trusted Liam and rightfully so, you look at his performances, the numbers he bashes out every season, his availability, his leadership, how good a goalkeeper he is – not just with his feet, but his hands as well – I think he’s top drawer.
“He is as good as I have ever come across in terms of the captaincy. If you see how he manages a dressing room and brings a group of players together, it’s pretty special. What wouldn’t surprise me is a goalkeeper of his stature attracting interest. Liam would be someone I would love to keep at the club, but there’s a number of factors that come into that. It could hopefully be a big summer for him potentially as well and we need to wait and see how that goes. But interest from other clubs isn’t something that has been on the agenda with us.”
