Liam Donnelly to Celtic? Motherwell midfielder linked with shock move to Parkhead

Celtic have been linked with a surprise move for Motherwell's Liam Donnelly.





The Northern Ireland international has been in fine form for the Steelmen this season, netting nine goals in 20 games after being moved from defence into midfield by 'Well boss Stephen Robinson.

Belfast Live are reporting this morning that Neil Lennon's side are "understood to be monitoring" Donnelly, and could make a move before the end of the transfer window.

The versatile Donnelly can operate in defence and in midfield and is contracted to the Fir Park side until the summer of 2022.

Lennon has already brought in Polish striker Patryk Klimala, while a deal for Ivorian midfielder Ismaila Soro appears all but done, but the Celtic boss did hint that he was on the lookout for "one or two" more signings as he chases a defender and midfielder before the window slams shut in ten days' time.

Donnelly has been capped twice by Northern Ireland, with his last appearance coming in a 1-0 win over Luxembourg in a Belfast friendly in September last year.

The 23-year-old signed a new deal with Motherwell the following month following his impressive start to the season.