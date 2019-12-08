Lewis Morgan is in the running to start for Celtic in Betfred Cup final against Rangers

Lewis Morgan is a shock contender to start for Celtic in Sunday's Betfred Cup final against Rangers.

Odsonne Edouard appeared to be given the green light for the Hampden showdown after missing his club's last three matches with "a niggle", thought to be a hamstring injury.

But Celtic are thinking that starting with the France Under-21 striker could be too risky.

Neil Lennon may instead keep faith with Morgan who has been deployed in a central striking role in recent wins over Rennes, Ross County and Hamilton.

The Celtic manager has one eye on the title race and knows that to aggravate Edouard's injury could have a major impact on his side's chances of landing a tenth successive championship.