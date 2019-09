Have your say

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories from Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Rangers, the Scotland national team and more in today's round-up

Neil Lennon is set to hold clear-the-air talks with Scott Sinclair as he looks to re-integrate him back into the Celtic squad. (Football Insider)

Rangers have given Ryan Kent a special fitness programme to follow as they aim to get him up to speed after four months without a competitive game. (Various)

Neil Warnock was instrumental in Loic Damour choosing to join Hearts as he persuaded the Frenchman to move north.(Evening News)

Odsonne Edouard took his tally to four goals in two games for France Under-21s after scoring back-to-back doubles against Albania and the Czech Republic. (Various)

Neil Warnock has revealed he harbours a desire to manage Hearts or Hibs, and rival Celtic and Rangers. (Evening News)

Ian Murray insists it is too early to write off Paul Heckingbottom and says the Hibs boss should be given more time to integrate his ten new signings. (Evening News)

Former Kilmarnock and Rangers striker Kris Boyd has warned Scotland have still to hit rock bottom after a punishing 4-0 loss to Belgium. (The Sun)

Celtic are reportedly set to offer Callum McGregor a bumper new deal to extend his stay at the club, following interest in the player from Leicester over the summer (Various)

Fleetwood Town midfielder Paul Coutts has said he has no regrets over leaving Aberdeen after admitting he didn't want to play for them and was sick of being there (The Athletic)