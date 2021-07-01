Leigh Griffiths to Ryan Gauld - the former SPFL stars out of contract, including ex-Celtic favourite

Leigh Griffiths is now out of contract. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The striker’s Celtic deal ran out at the end of June and is now a free agent.

When the team returned to pre-season training last week the 30-year-old wasn't part of it.

Instead, he has been working on his fitness on his own as he prepares for his next career move.

That could mean a new deal at Celtic with discussions having taken place with new manager Ange Postecoglou and the talks continue.

Aberdeen or Hibs could be waiting in the wings, both having been linked with a move for Griffiths.

The Dons have the Scott Brown connection and could possibly add a different type of striker to a squad which contains target men in Christian Ramirez and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

Hibs boss Jack Ross has spoken of his admiration for Griffiths and that a move for the former Easter Road favourite would interest the club, even more so if Kevin Nisbet was to be sold after his exploits for Scotland.

Ryan Gauld has had success in Portugal. Picture: SNS

Griffiths isn’t the only former Hibs player who is out of contract.

Ryan Gauld who spent a short spell on loan at Easter Road, has officially left Portuguese side Farense despite protests from the club’s president who claims the player is still under contract.

The former Dundee United star, who was one of the eye-catching stars in the Portuguese top-flight last season, is deliberating over a lucrative deal offered by MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps, while also being linked with Celtic and Benfica.

There are some other interesting former SPFL or Scotland stars out of contract.

Marley Watkins, a Scottish Cup winner with Inverness CT and impressed on loan at Aberdeen, has left Bristol City.

The 30-year-old Welsh international was a key component of a fine run by the Dons last season. His exit midway through the campaign was felt by the team.

Two players who have been without a club for a significant period – Jozo Simunovic and Ikechi Anya – remain available.

The former departed Celtic last summer. He is still only 26 and has plenty to offer.