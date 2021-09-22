Leigh Griffiths kicks flare into crowd during Dundee's cup defeat to St Johnstone

Dundee's Leigh Griffiths kicks a blue smoke bomb back into the stand housing St Johnstone fans. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

A video posted on social media shows the Dundee striker booting the smoke canister back into the stand at Dens Park after it had been thrown onto the pitch during Wednesday's ​Premier Sports Cup quarter-final tie against St Johnstone.

The incident is likely to be reviewed by the Hampden authorities who will decide whether disciplinary action is necessary.

The on-loan Celtic striker was on the losing side as the visitors from Perth booked their place in the semi-final after second-half goals from Shaun Rooney and Ali Crawford sealed a 2-0 victory.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson was thrilled to see his players earn another trip to Hampden Park – their fifth appearance inside a year after winning both the League Cup and Scottish Cup last season.

He said: "It's one of those we said we'd do for the supporters. I thought they were brilliant for us. They kept us going all the way through.

"I thought Dundee, in the first half, probably had the better chances.

"In the second half we weathered the storm but once we scored, I thought we settled down, soaked up pressure and then hit them on the counter.

"It's just great to go back to Hampden really. It's fantastic. It's a great achievement by a club like St Johnstone to get there again.

"It is really important to have the fans there as last year they were not allowed to come."

Dundee boss James McPake is fed up sounding like a broken record after his side failed to score for the fourth game running.

He said: "It was a hard one to take, particularly after the chances we had in the first half.

"Again, it is a broken record and I am coming out and saying the same things.

"When you are creating gilt-edged chances, you have to take them no matter what level you are playing at but particularly against better sides.

"You know that when they get a chance they are going to hurt you.

"That's what happened. The first one was a poor goal. It was a set-play and it was ridiculous we lost that goal.

"It was really poor defending and the same at the second goal."