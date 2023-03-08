Leigh Griffiths ends football exile as ex-Celtic striker completes surprise return to former club

He returned to Scotland and was training with Livingston but has not been able to find a club. The 32-year-old has now flown back to Australia to reunite with former Raith and Falkirk striker John Baird, the current player-manager of Mandurah.

Baird said: “I am very pleased for everyone involved with the club. To bring Leigh back is a credit and a display of the hard work everyone behind the scenes is putting in. Leigh wanted to come back after understanding our goals for the 2023 season. Leigh’s ability on the pitch is undoubtable. His experience speaks for itself and his signing is an opportunity for him to get back to enjoying his football in a positive and competitive environment. I have had Australian internationals contacting me asking to come down and train because they want to see Leigh play.”