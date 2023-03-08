Leigh Griffiths ends football exile as ex-Celtic striker completes surprise return to former club

The former Celtic and Scotland striker had a brief spell Down Under with the semi-professional West State League Division One side last season, scoring twice in a handful of appearances after signing a short-term deal.
He returned to Scotland and was training with Livingston but has not been able to find a club. The 32-year-old has now flown back to Australia to reunite with former Raith and Falkirk striker John Baird, the current player-manager of Mandurah.
Baird said: “I am very pleased for everyone involved with the club. To bring Leigh back is a credit and a display of the hard work everyone behind the scenes is putting in. Leigh wanted to come back after understanding our goals for the 2023 season. Leigh’s ability on the pitch is undoubtable. His experience speaks for itself and his signing is an opportunity for him to get back to enjoying his football in a positive and competitive environment. I have had Australian internationals contacting me asking to come down and train because they want to see Leigh play.”
Griffiths scored over 100 goals for Celtic and won 14 major honours. He also netted four times in 22 caps for Scotland.