Leigh Griffiths ‘edging closer to playing return’ reveals Celtic boss Neil Lennon

Leigh Griffiths could yet make a return to action before the end of the season, according to Celtic interim boss Neil Lennon.

Griffiths, out since December as he deals with personal problems, is having his fitness assessed with the hope of a return before the end of the season, while left-back Kieran Tierney is seeing a specialist about his pelvis problem.

Leigh Griffiths hasn't featured for Celtic since early December. Picture: SNS Group

Lennon said: “We will have a fair idea how far away Leigh is after today’s results.

“He has a bit of work to do but yes, hopefully he’ll be back, which should be a bonus because we have missed his goals, there is no question of that.

“He needs to get some calmness and stability in his life and the football can take care of itself.

“If you have carnage going on off the field it is going to catch up with you eventually. He knows that and is working very hard behind the scenes which is great.”

Lennon also told Parkhead fans they could get the chance to see 16-year-old wonder kid Karamoko Dembele in action before the campaign ends.

He said: “If all things go well you may see him around before the end of the season.

“I am a big fan of his. I like his style. I would like to get him integrated into the first team squad sooner rather than later but he still has a bit of work to do.”