Leigh Griffiths: Dundee exit leaves former Celtic, Scotland and Hibs striker in club limbo

The 31-year-old striker joined the Dark Blues for the second time in August on loan from Celtic and made 17 appearances, scoring three goals.

Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou said last month that Griffiths' time at Parkhead was up with a break-clause in his one-year contract extension allowing the parties to go their separate ways.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after Dundee' s goalless draw against Dundee United at the Kilmac Stadium on Tuesday evening, manager James McPake said talks were "ongoing" for retaining the forward for the rest of the season.

Dundee and Leigh Griffiths have parted company following the end of the striker's loan deal from Celtic. (Photo by Euan Cherry / SNS Group)

However, Griffiths' departure was announced by the Dens Park club the following afternoon in a statement which concluded: "We would like to thank Leigh for his efforts while at Dens and wish him all the best for the future."

Griffiths has a potential ban lingering over the alleged firework incident against St Johnstone in September. He has already been charged by Police Scotland and an SFA charge of excessive misconduct will have to wait until the legal procedure has run its course.

Queen’s Park have been linked with the former Scotland striker, who has more than 230 career goals to his name but Griffiths is now in limbo after Postecoglou admitted “that’s come to an end – Leigh is now looking for the next chapter of his career,” when recently asked about the striker’s future.

Dundee have also covered the departure, signing Zak Rudden from Partick Thistle on transfer deadline day, though Jason Cummings also left the Dens Park forward-line for a new career in Australia last month.

Leigh Griffiths scored 123 goals for Celtic. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)