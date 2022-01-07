Leigh Griffiths: Celtic loan striker in limbo as talks continue over Dundee future

Leigh Griffiths’ future remains unclear with Dundee continuing to explore a possible exit for the on-loan Celtic striker.

By Peter Wales
Friday, 7th January 2022, 5:27 pm
Leigh Griffiths' future is still up in the air as Dundee consider sending him back to Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The 31-year-old is reported to have trained with his Dens Park team-mates today while talks over his future were ongoing behind the scenes.

Griffiths joined the Dark Blues on final day of the summer transfer window, signing a season-long loan deal on the back of agreeing a one-year contract extension at Celtic.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

However, according to the Scottish Sun, Dundee are still exploring how to activate a break clause that would allow them to send him back to Celtic.

That could leave the striker in limbo as it is clear he has no future under Ange Postecoglou at Celtic and is not wanted back at Parkhead this month.

Griffiths was hailed as a marquee loan signing for the Dee but he has not made the impact manager James McPake had hoped for with a return of just two goals in 14 appearances.

Dundee are currently second bottom of the Premiership just two points ahead of St Johnstone.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

DundeePremiershipJames McPake
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.