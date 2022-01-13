Leigh Griffiths' Celtic future addressed as Ange Postecoglou gives firm response to Stephen Welsh interest

Leigh Griffiths is unlikely to return to Celtic in the January window after Ange Postecoglou told the striker he will need to "look elsewhere" if his Dundee loan is cut short.

By Matthew Elder
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 3:32 pm

The 31-year-old was handed a one-year contract extension in the summer but failed to win over his new manager and was loaned to Dens Park.

Having scored just two goals in 14 appearances for the Dark Blues and with the prospect of a lengthy ban hanging over his head after allegedly kicking a firework into the crowd, Dundee are now exploring the possibility of terminating the loan, or renegotiating the terms.

A resolution has yet to be found with Celtic unwilling to take the striker back.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou with Leigh Griffiths during a pre-season defeat to West Ham United (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Asked about Griffiths' situation, Postecoglou said there he has had no dialogue with the player, adding: "He'll probably be looking at opportunities elsewhere."

One player who will be remaining at Celtic, however, is young defender Stephen Welsh after Serie A outfit Udinese failed in a bid to loan the 21-year-old with an option to buy.

On the interest, Postecoglou added: "He's going nowhere."

