Leigh Griffiths Celtic departure confirmed as Dundee return spells likely end of Parkhead career

Leigh Griffiths’ Celtic career could be over following confirmation that he has joined Scottish Premiership rivals Dundee on loan until the end of the season.

By Matthew Elder
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 2:13 pm
Griffiths, 31, who spent 18 months at Dundee before joining Wolves in 2011, has not appeared for Celtic under new manager Ange Postecoglou, despite signing a new one-year contract extension following the Greek-Australian’s arrival in June.

With that contract up at the end of the season, his move to Dens Park could mean he has played his last game for Celtic, where he scored over 100 goals since joining from Wolves in January 2014. He has also scored four goals in 22 appearances for Scotland.

Griffiths return to Dens Park will see him reunite with James McPake, the current Dundee manager, who was his teammate at both Livingston and Hibs.

His will look to replicate his successful first spell at the Dark Blues which saw him become a key member of the Dee-Fiant squad that overcame a 25 point penalty to avoid relegation in 2010/11, scoring 33 goals in just 62 games.

