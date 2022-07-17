'Left a few on us' - Celtic star reckons 'feisty, nasty' friendly ideal preparation for Premiership return

The visitors picked up three bookings alone in the first-half of the 2-2 draw at Celtic Park.

Liel Abada was floored by Harry Pickering, while Jota was on the end of a hefty challenge from Lewis Travis. Anthony Ralston, a second half substitute, had to be replaced after getting a cut on his foot with his boot splitting in half.

It was the type of game Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley reckons is the ideal preparation for a return to league action when the reigning champions get their campaign underway at the end of the month at home to Aberdeen.

The Danish Under-21 international is expected to play a big role in the coming season having impressed since joining the club at the start of the year from MK Dons.

“Three games in so the body is getting used to the load,” he said. “It’s the best I’ve felt physically and team-wise performance-wise we looked sharper through most of the game which is positive.

"They were feisty, a bit nasty and left a few on a few of us. Tony’s boot was split in half which says enough but it was competitive and it’s what we want.

"We have to handle it, we’ll come up against teams in the Scottish Prem who’ll kick us to try to stop us but if we’re on it with the counter press and crisp on the ball the rest will take care of it."

Matt O'Riley started in the centre of midfield for Celtic against Blackburn Rovers. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

He added: “We’d rather make mistakes in pre-season. The back end of last season defensively we were really sound.