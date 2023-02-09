Leeds United make manager approach, Ange Postecoglou 'option', two rejections, when they want appointment

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is reportedly still on the Leeds United shortlist to fill their vacant managerial position – however, a preferred candidate has emerged after two key targets opted to stay at their current club.

The Elland Road outfit parted company with Jesse Marsch at the start of the week with the team sitting in a precarious position in the Premier League, 17th and out of the relegation zone on goal difference. They have since jumped to 16th following a 2-2 draw at Manchester United on Wednesday, where they gave up a two-goal lead.

Leeds are currently being led by interim boss Michael Skubala. The club were keen to make a swift appointment and the hope is to have someone to introduce to the crowd when Leeds host Manchester United at the weekend. “This is temporary, I’ll go back to my old role when this is done,” Skubala said on Wednesday night. “I’m just getting through this first game. Whatever happens between tomorrow and Sunday remains to be seen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Guardian, who reported Leeds were turned down by Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola, Celtic manager Postecoglou is still an option for the club but he isn’t the No 1 target. The Independent is reporting that the Yorkshire side have now turned their attentions to Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot, with an approach already made. A manager who is very well thought of in the Netherlands, Slot has the Rotterdam club top of the Eredivisie with just one loss in 20 matches. The team reached last year's Europa Conference Final, where they lost to Roma, and finished top of their Europa League group this campaign.

Slot appears to be Leeds’ third attempt to land a new manager after Iraola opted to stay in Spain, while Carlos Corberán – who emerged as the front runner following Marsch’s dismissal – has signed a new deal to stay at West Brom and end any speculation over a return to Elland Road where he was part of Marcelo Bielsa's coaching staff.

Leeds have not won in the Premier League since November, going eight games without a win. Their only success has been in the FA Cup, defeating Cardiff City after a replay, and then Accrington Stanley.