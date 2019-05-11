Lee Congerton resigns from Celtic to re-join Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City

Lee Congerton, Celtic’s Head of Recruitment, has resigned from his role to re-join Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City.

Congerton arrived at Celtic in 2017 and was tasked with finding players the club could develop and sell on and, in his first few months, helped attract players such as Olivier Ntcham and Odsonne Edouard to Parkhead. Congerton, who had previously worked as Technical Director at Hamburg and Sporting Director of Sunderland, was not entirely successful however, with signings like Marvin Compper and Jack Hendry failing to make a lasting impression on the first team squad.

Congerton will now re-join Rodgers at Leicester, after the ex-Celtic boss’ surprise move to the King Power stadium in February.

In a statement released by Celtic, they said: “Everyone at Celtic would like to thank Lee, who joined the club in March 2017, for his contribution to the club and we wish him the very best for the future.

The existing staff within Celtic’s scouting and recruitment department will continue to work closely with club management on the identification of players who can benefit the club.

The club has already commenced the process to appoint a new Head of Recruitment, something which will be completed as soon as possible.”

