Leaked video shows Leigh Griffiths arriving at Dundee to complete loan move from Celtic

Leigh Griffiths has fallen out of the first-team picture at Dundee.

The 31-year-old will pen a deal until the end of the season and could take part in his first training session this afternoon.

A leaked video on social media this morning showed Griffiths in this season’s Dundee kit at Dens Park as the club prepare to unveil his signature.

Griffiths returns to Dundee ten years after he left the club for Wolves. He was a big success in his first spell and reunites with manager James McPake, who was his captain at Hibs.

The Scotland internationalist signed a one-year deal with parent club Celtic earlier in the summer, but manager Ange Postecoglou has decided he is not part of the first-team plans.