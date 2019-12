Have your say

Reports on social media claim that Celtic boss Neil Lennon is set to name a largely second-string line-up for Thursday's Europa League clash with Romanians CFR Cluj.

Three points for the Hoops, coupled with a victory for Rangers, would boost Scotland's co-efficient and potentially confirm a second Champions League berth for the nation from the 2021/22 season.

Veteran 'keeper could be handed his sixth start of the season and has already featured in Europe against Nomme Kalju and AIK

Here's how the champions are expected to line up on Thursday night...

Austrian defender is expected to come in at right-back for his third Europa League appearance of the season

Israeli utility man came on as an auxiliary defender in Betfred Cup final and could start there on Thursday night

Norwegian defender is expected to keep his place in the starting XI

Summer signing from Kilmarnock could feature against Cluj

Goal hero in Rome against Lazio is likely to start in defensive midfield

Eighteen-year-old midfielder could start alongside Ntcham in midfield

Ukrainian winger has one goal from one 20-minute European appearance so far and is set to start against Cluj

Australian international is likely to play the No.10 role from the off